Ghanaian female football star Abdulai Mukarama trains with Spanish club

Former Black Maidens player, Abdulai Mukarama, has trained for the first time with her new club

The Black Queens player has joined Spanish club, Deportivo Alaves

Abdulai Mukarama signed a two-year deal with the Spanish outfit

Former Black Maidens player, Abdulai Mukarama, has trained for the first time with her first professional club out of Ghana, Deportivo Alaves Femenino.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup golden boot winner joined the Spanish club in July but delay in paper works meant she could only join the team in August.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, they were excited to have the prolific scorer in their team.

She joined the club after completing her education at the Tyler Junior College in the United States of America, where she was on a scholarship.

Before her education abroad, she was a member of the Northern Ladies Football team in the national women's league in Ghana.

Mukarama shot to prominence after her heroics at the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup in Uruguay three years ago, where she ended the competition as top scorer despite exiting at the quarter final stage.

Her performances earned her a promotion to the Black Princesses team, where she starred during the qualifiers which was marred by COVID-19.

She also participated in the Black Queens WAFU Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast two years ago.

At the Tyler Junior College, she helped the soccer team to back to back national championship triumph.

She is expected to make her Deportivo Alaves Feminino debut this week.

The player is also expected to be part of the Black Queens team for the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers later this year.

Source: Yen.com.gh