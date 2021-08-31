Ghana coach, C.K AKonnor, has called Fatawu Mohammed and Samuel Ashie-Quaye for the World Cup Qualifiers

The Hearts captain, and Great Olympics defender, have been invited for the game against Ethiopia and South Africa

Ghana will begin the World Cup qualifiers on Friday in Cape Coast against Ethiopia

Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has handed call ups to Hearts captain, Fatawu Mohammed, and Great Olympic defender, Samuel Ashie-Quaye, for the World Cup qualifiers.

The Ghana Premier League duo will replace Benson Anang and Tariqe Fosu, who have been ruled out of the games this weekend.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the addition of the duo to the team on their official twitter handle.

"Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Fatau Mohammed (Hearts of Oak) called up by Coach Charles Akonnor," the GFA wrote.

"Brentford City winger Tarique Fosu is excused from the upcoming assignments to sort out his future with the club."

Fatawu Mohammed, a member of the Black Stars team B, has been outstanding for Hearts of Oak, helping them win the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup last season.

He is seen as the right replacement for England-based Tariqe Fosu, who has been excused by the Ghana Football Association for the two matches.

Fosu is one of the five players, who would have not made the trip to South Africa, due to restriction from the English FA.

Meanwhile, Samuel Ashie-Quaye enjoyed a good campaign with Great Olympics, helping them finish sixth in the Ghana Premier League.

He was also a star man for the Black Satellites team that won the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Although Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom will be in Ghana for the game against Ethiopia, they will not travel to South Africa.

The team is currently training in Accra and will leave for Cape Coast on Wednesday to continue preparations for the game on Friday against Ethiopia.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the Black Stars team began training on Monday, August 30, 2021, with thirteen players ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The team led by captain, Andre Ayew, started training at the Mc Dan Park as coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor waits on the rest of the members in the coming days.

In photos posted on citisportsonline, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the players were sent through routine drills as they shake off travelling stress.

Source: Yen