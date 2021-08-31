FIFA celebrates 30th anniversary of Ghana's first World Cup triumph

FIFA has celebrated the 30th anniversary since Ghana won the FIFA U-17 World Cup

The team were the first Ghanaian youth side to win the World Cup

Nii Odartey Lamptey ended up winning the player of the tournament

Football's world governing body, FIFA, has celebrated the 30th anniversary of Ghana's first ever World Cup triumph by the Black Starlets team on August 31, 1991.

The Black Starlets, led by Odartey Lamptey, defeated European giants Spain 1-0 in the finals to win the FIFA World Cup three decades ago.

In a post on Twitter by FIFA, sighted by YEN.com.gh, FIFA acknowledged Ghana's success at the Artemio Franchi in Italy.

"30 years ago today Ghana won the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The Black Starlets beat Spain 1-0 in the final at the Artemio Franchi. Nii Lamptey won the Golden Ball award," wrote FIFA.

Three decades ago, the Black Starlets made history by winning the World Cup, the first by a Ghanaian team.

Nii Odartey Lamptey was the star of the tournament and ended up winning the golden ball award.

He was touted the next Pele, due to his blistering performances at the tournament, which was held in Italy.

The Black Starlets finished second in Group D of the competition behind Spain, after beating Cuba and Uruguay to advance to the quarter finals.

Ghana then stunned the world after beating Brazil in the quarter finals 2-1, with goals from Nii Odartey Lamptey and Mohammed Gargo.

A stern test from Qatar in the semi finals, saw the game travel to penalties with Ghana reaching the final, where they faced Spain. A team they drew against in the group stages.

In the final against the Europeans, Emmanuel Duah's 77th minute strike made the difference as the country historically won its first FIFA U-17 World Cup.

