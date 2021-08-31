The Black Stars team has arrived in Cape Coast for Friday's game against Ethiopia

A team of 32 players touched down in the Central Regional capital on Tuesday

Ghana will play Ethiopia and South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers this weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The senior national team, the Black Stars, has arrived in Cape Coast ahead of Friday's 2022 World Cup qualifiers opener against the Walias of Ethiopia.

The team made up of 32 players an the technical team left Accra on Tuesday morning and have arrived to start preparation for the match on Friday.

The Ghana Football Association, has confirmed the team's arrival on Twitter, and revealed the players will go through some drills later on Tuesday.

Black Stars touch down in Cape Coast ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"The Black Stars arrived in Cape Coast Tuesday afternoon for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Ethiopia," wrote the FA on their official website.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"In all, Thirty two players made the trip to Cape Coast for the match. Coach Charles Akonnor has made a few more additions to the squad following the inability of Tariq Fosu, Benson Annan, Kelvin Yeboah, Thomas Teye Partey and Mohammed Kudus to turn up for the games."

The team will training later on Tuesday afternoon as the Black Stars leave no stone unturned in the FIFA World Cup quest.

Ghana missed the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup in Russia and will be hoping to start on a positive note, when they host the Walias before traveling to play the Bafana Bafana.

Meanwhile, the team is missing several players due to injuries, including deputy captain Thomas Partey and Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

The Black Stars will also travel to South Africa without England-based stars Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Jeffrey Schlupp, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom due to the English FA's travel restrictions.

However, Ghana coach C,K Akonnor has handed late call ups to Fatawu Mohammed, Samuel Ashie-Quaye, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh and Braydon Manu.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has handed call ups to Hearts captain, Fatawu Mohammed, and Great Olympic defender, Samuel Ashie-Quaye, for the World Cup qualifiers.

The Ghana Premier League duo will replace Benson Anang and Tariqe Fosu, who have been ruled out of the games this weekend.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the addition of the duo to the team on their official twitter handle.

Source: Yen