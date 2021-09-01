The Black Stars trained in Cape Coast for the first time ahead of the game against Ethiopia

Ghana begins the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Friday

The team is currently in Cape Coast preparing for Ethiopia before traveling to South Africa

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, held their first training session in Cape Coast on Tuesday night ahead of Friday's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

The four times African champions, went through different drills, including football works under the guidance of coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

In photos posted on Twitter by the Ghana Football Association, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team is poised for opening World Cup qualifier.

Black Stars hold first training in Cape Coast ahead of Ethiopia game. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

The Black Stars will continue preparations on Wednesday, by training in the morning and evening, as coach C.K Akonnor fine tunes his side before the match.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At the moment, thirty players have reported to camp despite last minute hitches with injuries and travel restrictions.

Thomas Partey, the vice captain of the team, Ajax midfield dynamo and Zilina defender Benson Anang have all withdrawn from the squad due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu stayed in England to deal with his club career following a slow start to the English Premier League season.

In the absence of these players, Akonnor, has invited German-based duo Daniel Kofi-Kyere and Braydon Manu. He also handed late call ups to Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed and Great Olympics left-back Samuel Ashie Quaye.

The English based quintet of Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman and Daniel Amartey will not travel to South Africa due to travel restrictions to red-zone COVID-19 areas by the English FA.

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and will be hoping to return to the bug stage by qualifying for Qatar 2022.

The journey begins on Friday before the second game in Johannesburg against South Africa on Monday.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the senior national team, the Black Stars, has arrived in Cape Coast ahead of Friday's 2022 World Cup qualifiers opener against the Walias of Ethiopia.

The team, made up of 32 players and the technical team, left Accra on Tuesday morning and have arrived to start preparation for the match on Friday.

The Ghana Football Association, has confirmed the team's arrival on Twitter, and revealed the players will go through some drills later on Tuesday.

Source: Yen.com.gh