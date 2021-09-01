Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan joined Sunderland 11 years ago from Stade Rennes

He signed a four year deal but ended up playing one season

Gyan thrilled English football in just one campaign before leaving for the UAE

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, is reliving memories of his days at Sunderland after reacting to a video posted on Twitter to celebrate the eleventh anniversary of his move to England.

The 35-year-old, who now plays for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League, joined the then English Premier League side on August 31, 2010.

In a video posted by Jubalanixi on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the striker seemed to be filled with nostalgia as he watched his first goal in the English Premier League.

The video showed Gyan celebrating his maiden goal which was against Wigan in the English topflight.

He had joined the Black Cats on a record 13 million pounds fee on a four year deal, but Gyan only played one season for the club before moving to the United Arab Emirates to play for Al Ain.

Although, he had a short stint in England, Gyan thrilled fans of Sunderland and was somewhat a cult hero for the club.

Gyan became famous for his dancing celebrations, most famously in the game against Chelsea, where Sunderland won 3-0 at the Stamford Bridge.

He went on to make 31 appearances for the club, scoring ten goals from 20 stars. He also provided three assists.

The all time leading scorer for Ghana, shocked the world after moving to Al Ain in the UAE on an initial loan deal from Sunderland in the summer of 2011. He subsequently signed a permanent deal.

His best in the national team jersey, ironically came when he moved to Asia.

Gyan later played for Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahli Dubai, Kayserispor and North East United FC in India.

