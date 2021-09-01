Thomas Tuchel has continued to build his team for competitions this campaign after securing the services of Saul Niguez

The Spaniard will spend the 2021-22 season on loan at Stamford Bridge with an option to join them permanently next year

Niguez was part of coach Diego Simeone's squad that beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to win La Liga last campaign

Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez has completed a season-long loan move to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

The Blues also have an option to make the deal permanent after the initial temporary spell as reported by Sky Sports News.

Niguez becomes the latest player to join the Stamford Bridge outfit after Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku this transfer window.

Saul Niguez before Atletico Madrid's La Liga clash vs Villarreal on August 29. Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

The publication added that the west London club will pay a sum of £3.4 million (€4m) loan fee for the midfielder while they have the chance to sign him permanently for £30m (€35m) next summer.

Has Saul Niguez won any title in his career?

Saul was part of the Atletico Madrid squad that won the Spanish League title last campaign and has made over 300 appearances for the club since he got promoted to the senior team in 2012 at age 17.

Manchester United were also linked with a move for the Spaniard but he will be representing Chelsea in the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea dropped their first point in the Premier League this season following their 1-1 draw against Liverpool last weekend but both teams are yet to taste defeats in the new season.

