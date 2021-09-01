Arsenal fans excited after former Juventus manager is spotted in London

Andrea Pirlo is currently a free agent after parting ways with Juventus

The Italian was spotted in London and Arsenal fans could not keep calm

Some cheeky fans speculated he was in town to replace under fire boss, Mikel Arteta

Arteta is yet to win a league game this season after suffering defeats against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City

Arsenal fans were thrown into wild speculation on social media after former Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo, was spotted in London on Tuesday, August 31.

Pirlo shared an image of himself in London and Arsenal fans could not keep calm. Photo: Andrea Pirlo.

Source: Twitter

With manager Mikel Arteta growing increasingly under pressure after three successive defeats in the Premier League, sections of Arsenal fans are growing increasingly desperate to see another manager in the Emirates dugout.

It was for this reason that some cheeky fans decided to cling onto Pirlo’s tweet on Tuesday to speculate on a possible Arsenal takeover.

Pirlo, a free agent after leaving his job at Juventus, posted a photo of himself with the caption, “London is calling”, and Arsenal fans could barely keep calm.

“Is Pirlo going to be the next Arsenal coach?” One fan asked.

“Arsenal fans, what’s going on here?” Another wondered.

“Arsenal will be looking for a manager in the next few weeks,” said another.

Of course, all this is simply speculation and Pirlo might as well be in London on other endeavours, especially since he has a lot of time on his hands.

As a player, Pirlo , who played in central midfield, was considered one of the best in the position during his time, and was particularly notable for his accurate free kicks and the ability to pick an impossible pass.

However, as a manager, the Italian still has a long way to go before he is considered a great.

With Juventus last season, Pirlo saw his team, which comprised of Cristiano Ronaldo, lose out on the Serie A to Inter Milan, who ended the Bianconeri’s dominance in the domestic league for their first title since 2010, when they were managed by Jose Mourinho.

Juventus also barely made it to Champions League places after a dramatic finale to the 2020/2021 season.

Conte to Arsenal?

Meanwhile, another Italian, Antonio Conte, is another name that has been tossed in the rumor mill as far as Arteta’s potential replacement is concerned.

Conte left his job at Inter Milan after failing to agree with the club’s hierarchy and walked away from negotiations just as he was about to be appointed Tottenham boss.

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa star Darren Bent believe there is a chance to lure the ex-Chelsea boss to The Emirates.

“It’s tough to watch. The performance against Brentford was poor, they were bullied. It wasn’t good to watch and I felt sorry for Ben White," Bent told told talkSPORT.

