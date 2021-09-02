Boxing legend Ike Quartey says the decision about Takyi's career should be left to him alone

Ike Quartey has advised that the young boxer will have to think through his next move

Takyi recently rescinded a decision of going professional by staying amateur

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana's boxing legend, Ike 'Bazooka' Quartey, has said that young fighter and Olympic Games medalist Samuel Takyi has a huge decision to make about his future.

The 20-year-old fighter has been torn between going professional and staying in the amateur division after winning bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, the legendary Ike Quartey, said the decision has to be left with Samuel Takyi after his magnificent achievement in the sport.

Only Samuel Takyi can decide on going pro or staying amateur - Boxing legend Ike Quartey. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ringwarrior95 @BoxRec

Source: Twitter

“It is up to him, if he wants to turn professional or still remain an amateur. It is only him who can decide that; I can’t make that decision for him,” he told the Graphic Sports.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“I was 18 years when I went to the Olympics; then after I turned professional and won my first world title at 24, so it is his choice to make.”

Ike Quartey participated in the Olympic Games in Seoul in 1988, and failed to win and medal but made the decision to go pro afterwards and he ended up becoming one of Ghana's best boxers in history.

He admitted winning an Olympic medal is a great achievement, something Samuel Takyi should be proud of.

“I have competed in the World Championships, Africa Games and Commonwealth, and can you tell me if any of them compares to the Olympics?," continued Ike Quartey.

“So if you have snatched a medal at the ultimate, why bother with the other competitions?.”

While Samuel Takyi joined greats like Clement Quartey, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey as medalist from the Olympics, Ike Quartey had an enviable boxing career, where he 42 times, winning 37, with 31 victories through knockouts.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Former WBA Welterweight champion Ike Quartey has been spotted in new photos showing his plush office.

In the photos shared on Facebook by Joy FM sports presenter, Nathaniel Attoh, Quartey is seen dressed in fine kaftan as he hosted the sports journalist in his office.

The first of the photos had the former world champion showing a fist as he posed with Attoh. In the second, he seemed to be showing some documents to Attoh. The third had Quartey seated behind his office table while making a call.

Source: Yen Newspaper