Ghanaian born striker Kelvin Yeboah has chosen Italy U-21 over a Black Stars invite

The 21-year-old was invited by C.K Akonnor for the World Cup qualifiers

Kelvin Yeboah rather honoured an invite by the Italy U-21 coach Paolo Nicolato

Ghanaian born forward, Kelvin Yeboah, has made his intentions clear after picking the Italy U-21 national team over an invite from the Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor.

Kelvin, nephew of one of Ghana's great, Tony Yeboah, was given an earlier call up by C.K Akonnor for the World Cup qualifiers in July.

However, a late invite from the Azzuri U-21 coach, Paolo Nicolato, changed the youngster's decision as to where to pledge his international career.

Highly-rated striker Kelvin Yeboah picks Italy over Ghana after reporting to U-21 camp. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SKSturm @_owurakuampofo

In photos posted on Twitter by Owuraku Ampofo, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Sturm Graz forward was happy to represent Italy.

Although Yeboah was born in Accra, he left Ghana to Italy at the age of four, and had his European pass while playing for lower tier clubs abroad.

He disclosed that the decision to play for the Azzuri's was based on his familiarity with the current U-21 squad.

"I came to Italy in 2004 when I was 4-5 years old, I got my passport for quite a while. In terms of football - I played in Monza, Novara, then I went to Gozzano," he said in a press conference.

"I found myself very well here, I already knew some guys from this group as a child because I played against them," he added.

Kelvin Yeboah, has been in red-hot form since earning an invite from the Black Stars, scoring six goals in nine games in all competitions for Sturm Graz.

Even though he has chose to play for Italy at the youth level, he can still play for the Black Stars in future as long as he does not commit his international future with the Azzuris.

