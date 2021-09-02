Cristiano Ronaldo has set the record for most men international goals after scoring a brace against Ireland

The Portugal superstar netted two late goals as his country beat Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers

He scored his 50th international goal against Ghana

Portugal superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has set the record for the most men international goals after scoring twice against Ireland to surpass Ali Daei on the chart.

Ronaldo, before the World Cup qualifier against Ireland, had been tied on 109 goals with the Iranian, but his two late goals sends him to 111 international goals.

In the 111 international goals, his 50th came against the Black Stars of Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil seven years ago.

Where Ronaldo's goal against Ghana ranks in his record breaking achievement. SOURCE: Twitter/ @FIFAcom @_owurakuampofo @SkySportsStatto

YEN.com.gh looks back at the game between Ghana and Portugal and Ronaldo's journey to 111 goals.

The World Cup in Brazil will be one that Ronaldo and Ghana will want to forget, but history has it's own way of writing the script as what appeared to be an abysmal campaign produced one of the many goals been celebrated today.

It was at the Estadio de Nacional Brasilia, a final group G game between Ghana and Portugal, with both teams with their fates in their own hands. Although the result wouldn't have really mattered as Germany and USA took control of the group.

Ghana began the game poorly, having earlier threatened to boycott the match if bonuses were not paid, forcing the government to airlift $4 million to Brazil. John Boye will score an own goal in the 30th minute.

The Black Stars were given a respite after Africa's all time leading scorer at the World Cup, Asamoah Gyan leveled in the 57th minute.

While Ghana were chasing a win, which could have narrowly see the team progress, Ronaldo forced a save from Fatawu Dauda. Dauda celebrated the save as if Ghana had won the game.

The save was just a test from the Portuguese great, and with ten minutes left Ronaldo will snatch the winner for the European giants. It was his only goal of the tournament and could not make any difference for the Portuguese national team as they went out of the competition.

Two years later, Ronaldo will win the Euro 2016, after scoring three goals in France. He also topped scored for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018.

In between those tournaments were goals in qualifiers and international friendlies.

At 36, the evergreen player became the top scorer at the Euro 2020 and was also the player with the most goals at the European championships. It was at the tournament that he leveled Al Daei's record.

And to celebrate his move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, Ronaldo scored twice on Wednesday night to make history.

