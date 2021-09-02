Ghana will host Ethiopia in their first game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The game will be played on Friday at the Cape Coast stadium

The Black Stars are poised to return to the World Cup after missing Russia 2018

The senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, will start their 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Friday, September 3, 2021 against East African country Ethiopia.

The game will be played at the Cape Coast stadium at 7:00 pm Ghana time.

Before the epic encounter, YEN.com.gh looks at five things we need to know about the Walias of Ethiopia.

Five things you need to know about Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifiers opponent Ethiopia. SOURCE: Twitter/ @GetachewDejene4

Source: Twitter

FIFA RANKING

Ethiopia are currently ranked 137 in the world as they prepare to face four times African champions Ghana, who have also made three appearances at the World Cup. The East African's best ranking was when they placed 86 in September 2006.

Meanwhile, their worst ranking was in December 2001.

The latest ranking is a climb up of three places, having enjoyed a good month of August.

NICKNAME

The Ethiopians are also referred to as the Walia Ibex. The Walia Ibex are mamals that looks just like sheeps but with long curved horns. They are usually found in Eurasia, North Africa and East Africa.

COACH

Wubetu Abate is the coach of Ethiopia. He was appointed coach of the East African country in 2020, and led to to AFCON 2021. Abate is a former player of Ethiopia and has managed several clubs including Dedebit and Ethiopia Coffee-a team he helped win the league in 2011.

He later coached Al Ahly Shendi, CBE and Hawassa City.

STAR PLAYER

Getaneh Kebede is Ethiopia's star player. The striker plays for Saint Georges FC and is the country's all time scorer with 31 goals. He is 29 years old and is considered the Asmaoah Gyan of Ethiopia.

Kebede was instrumental in Ethiopia's return to the Africa Cup of Nations.

AFCON SUCCESS

Ethiopia are former AFCON winner. Although it's been over five decades since they won the Africa Cup of Nations, they are one of the pioneers of the game. Ethiopia won the Nations Cup before Ghana.

They were champions in 1962, beating Egypt 4-2 in the finals.

They have been to the Nations Cup 11 times, with their first in 1957, when Ghana was gaining independence.

