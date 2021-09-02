Cristiano Ronaldo was yellow-carded as he celebrated his late winner against Ireland during a World Cup qualifier

The booking will see him miss Portugal's trip to Azerbaijan but should be available for a friendly meeting with Qatar

Ronaldo will undoubtedly care less about the booking having inked his name in history books with a brace against Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo will play no role during Portugal's next World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan set for Tuesday, September 10.

Cristiano Ronaldo made amends to his penalty miss by scoring two late goals, including an 89th-minute header that he steered home from Goncalo Guedes' cross. Photo by Pedro Fiúza.

This is after the new Man United signing stripped off his shirt while celebrating his two goals against Ireland on the night of Wednesday, September 1.

Clearly elated with his second goal that saw him become the highest scorer in international football history, Ronaldo took off his shirt as he celebrated his milestone.

The move earned him a booking from Slovenian referee Matej Jug, who bizarrely apologised to him as he flashed out the yellow card.

SunSport reports the yellow card will see Ronaldo miss his side's trip to Azerbaijan but should be available for a friendly meeting with Qatar later on Saturday, September 14.

Ronaldo breaks record

Despite the punishment, Ronaldo is unlikely to be concerned as much having inked his name in history books as the highest scorer in international football.

Ahead of Portugal's meeting with Ireland, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was tied with Iran legend Daei on 109-goals.

The United forward squandered an earlier chance to take his tally to 110 goals when he missed a penalty.

However, he made amends to his miss by scoring two late goals, including an 89th-minute header that he steered home from Goncalo Guedes' cross.

The brace took his tally to 111 international goals, a new record.

"I'm so happy, not only because I beat the record, but for the special moment that we had," Ronaldo was quoted saying after breaking the record.

