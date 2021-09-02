SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah, says he has never seen Abedi Pele have a bad game

The ace broadcaster insists the former Marseille star is only second to Mohammed Polo in Ghana

Abedi Pele is three times African Football of the Year

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah, says he has never seen legend Abedi Pele have a bad game in his career.

The three times African Footballer of the Year is widely regarded as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all times, after winning the Nations Cup in 1982 and sending Ghana to the final in 1992.

In an interview on Starr FM with Nana Aba Anamoah, on the Starr Chat show, the Sports Highlight presenter extoled Pele and says the only player better than him was Mohammed Polo.

“Apart from Mohammed Polo, I haven’t seen any player like Abedi Pele in this country. I never saw him flop in a single match,” he told Nana Aba.

“And he was the reason I developed love for colts football. Even as a young boy, I used to follow him all over the place.

“Those days, we had the first division, second division and colts and Abedi Pele was the reason I was going to the stadium at 9am. I just go there to watch him play.”

Abedi Pele in his hay days led French giants, Olympique Marseille, to their first European glory, helping them win the 1993 UEFA Champions League.

He also won multiple league titles with the Ligue 1 club and he is regarded as a legend in Marseille.

Abedi Pele started his career at Real Tamale United in the early 1980's before leaving for Al Sadd in Qatar. He later moved to Europe Zurich, Lille, Lyon, Torino and 1860 Munich.

His sons Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew are currently part of Ghana's national team.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, three times African Footballer of the Year, Abedi Ayew Pele, is the latest former footballer to be included in the EA Sports FIFA 22 heroes.

The iconic Ghanaian footballer joins a list that includes Ivorian super star Dedier Drogba, compatriot Michael Essien and former Nigeria captain Jay Jay Okocha.

In the new squad outdoored by EA Sports and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian together with Spanish forward Fernando Morientes had the best rating of 89.

