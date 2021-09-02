Willian's dad was among tens of people who turned up to receive Willian when he touched down in Brazil

The winger is set to join boyhood side Corinthians following his unceremonial departure from Arsenal

His father who had not seen him for some time said he was delighted at seeing his son back home

Willian was involved in a tearful moment during his emotional return to Brazil after he agreed to quit Arsenal on mutual consent.

Willian joined Arsenal from Chelsea on a free transfer in 2020, but the switch failed to work out as the winger struggled to live up to his billing. Photo by Michael Regan.

The winger tore up his lucrative deal with the Gunners worth £20m in order to seal a stunning return to boyhood club Corinthians.

According to Daily Mail, the former Chelsea star jetted back to his native country after agreeing terms with Corinthians on transfer deadline day.

The publication added Willian's dad, Severino Vieira da Silva was at his local neighbourhood to receive him when he touched down.

The two, who had not seen each other for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic pulled into a huge embrace as the father fought back the tears.

The emotional moment was caught on camera by a number of people who had also turned out to witness the footballer's return.

Willian's father later shared the footage on Instagram, expressing his delight at seeing his son back home.

"The time has come! welcome my son," he posted.

In a statement on Monday, August 30, Arsenal announced they had reached an agreement to terminate the Brazilian's deal in a move that would see him join Corinthians.

"We have reached a mutual agreement with Willian to terminate his contract effective from today," Arsenal announced.

"He had two more years to run on his contract but following positive and constructive recent discussions with him and his team, he will be leaving for a new opportunity with Corinthians in Brazil, where he began his career," the statement added.

