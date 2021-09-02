SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah, does not believe black magic plays football

According to the ace journalist, only dead brains believes in 'juju'

Ghanaian clubs have been alleged to be involved in the act of black magic

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sports Writers Association of Ghana President, Kwabena Yeboah, has blasted Ghanaian clubs who believe in black magic, insisting it does not play football.

According to the ace journalist, only dead brains believe in the act, which is commonly referred to as 'juju' in Ghana.

In an interview on Starr FM with Nana Aba Anamoah on the Starr Chat, Kwabena Yeboah disclosed his stance on the act he describes as rubbish.

It's only dead brains that think 'juju' plays football - Ace sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SWAG_Ghana

Source: Twitter

"It's most unfortunate that clubs in Ghana continue to rely on Juju. It's only a dead brain that will think 'juju' plays football. It's absolute rubbish," he said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"For those who think Juju plays football, how many African teams have won the World Cup?," he quizzed. Juju plays no role in football. It's backward and must be condemned," he added.

Top Ghanaian clubs have been alleged to be involved in the act and most often when Hearts and Kotoko are about to play, there are discussions about black magic.

Many clubs in Ghana have also been alleged to hire people in the position of operations manager to deal with stuff like that.

Kwabena Yeboah also expressed his frustrations about corruption in Ghana football despite the Anas expose' which was supposed to cleanse the game.

On the final day of last season's Ghana Premier League, there were reports of a betting scandal in the game between Inter Allies and Ashantigold.

“There are people who think Anas has come to spoil our sport but even after the Number 12 exposé some of these things are still going on. It means his work has been in vain,” continue the SWAG Preside on Starr Chat on Wednesday.

“We knew our game was corrupt and rotten. We knew that some of the referees were pure criminals and holding teams to ransom.”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah, says he has never seen legend Abedi Pele have a bad game in his career.

The three times African Footballer of the Year is widely regarded as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all times, after winning the Nations Cup in 1982 and sending Ghana to the final in 1992.

In an interview on Starr FM with Nana Aba Anamoah, on the Starr Chat show, the Sports Highlight presenter extoled Pele and says the only player better than him was Mohammed Polo.

Source: Yen.com.gh