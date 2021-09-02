Isaac Jacobs will have memories of his 18th birthday etched in his mind forever

This is after a band headed for a football match stopped by to sing a birthday song to the young man who suffers from Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome

The gesture was even made better by the fact that his story went viral, which has seen well-wishers contribute over GHC 114K for him

Isaac Jacobs was born with a rare genetic disorder called Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome (LNS) which rendered him unable to walk at the age of four.

Isaac Jacobs enjoys the moment of glory as the band serenades him on his birthday. Screengrab from CBS News.

As Isaac accepted that his life was confined to a wheelchair, he found himself gravitating to other things that could put a smile on his face, and the biggest of them all happens to be soccer.

He recently turned 18, and his family decided to take him to the stadium to watch a match pitting Austin FC against Portland Timbers.

It happened that as Isaac sat on his wheelchair waiting for his chance to be wheeled into the stands, a band heading in to cheer their team passed in front of him.

Band sings for Isaac

In a video that has gone viral, Isaac is heard shouting "It's my birthday!" which prompted the band members to gather and make an impromptu decision to play a birthday tune for him.

According to Isaac's mom Bene, the birthday surprise meant much more to the family than their favourite team Austin FC beating Portland Timbers 3-1 the same day, CBS reports.

Good tidings

Bene hopes that the beautiful gesture captured on video not only spreads joy but also casts awareness on the rare condition.

And she has every right to be hopeful as a GoFundMe has already been created to raise funds for the soccer fanatic.

As of the time of going to press, the account had collected $19,279 (KSh 2.1 million), according to MLS Soccer.

Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome

Lesch-Nyhan syndrome is an inherited X-linked recessive genetic disorder that causes kidney malfunction, arthritis, and self-mutilating behaviours like hitting one's head on the wall.

Other symptoms include involuntary muscle motions and neurological disorders.

