Ghana captain Andre Ayew and his teammates are ready for the World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia

Ayew has revealed his desire to start the qualifiers on a bright note

The Black Stars will engage Ethiopia on Friday at the Cape Coast stadium

Captain of the senior national team of Ghana, Andre Ayew, has said it is important for the Black Stars to start the 2022 FIFA World Cup on a bight note.

According to the Al Sadd striker, Ghana has to start well as the team aims at making a return to the global showpiece after missing Russia 2018.

In a pre-match interview aftee the team's last training in Cape Coast, Ayew told reporters the team is battle ready for the Walias of Ethiopia.

It's time to do the job - Ghana captain Andre Ayew battle ready for Ethiopia. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

"We know the task ahead of us. It’s a very important game and we want to start this World Cup qualifier really well at home," he said.

"It is time to do the job well. Its six games and we want to win this one in front of the fans", he added.

The Black Stars have been preparing since Monday from tonight's game as the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers begin on the continent.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has had to deal with last minute changes following travel restrictions and injuries from some players.

However, he managed to get 34 players in camp including German-born duo Daniel Kofi-Kyereh and Braydon Manu, who revealed how proud they are to represent Ghana.

"I am very proud and honoured to be part of the national team," wrote Kyereh on Instagram as he captioned photos of himself in national colours.

The Black Stars will hosts Ethiopia in Cape Coast at 7:00 pm local time before travelling to Johannesburg to face South Africa three days later.

Source: Yen Ghana