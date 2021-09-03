Top sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah has lamented over the rate of corruption is Ghana football

According to the SWAG President, corruption is still in Ghana football despite the Anas exposé

Ghana was hit with bribery scandal on the final day of the 2020/21 season

Ace sports broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah, says nothing has changed in terms of corruption in Ghana football despite the number 12 Anas exposé.

The exposé shook Ghana football to the depths in 2018, uncovering rots in the systems leading to the collapse of the previous administration lead by Kwasi Nyantakyi.

However, in an interview with Starr FM, Kwabena Yeboah lamented over the issue of corruption and how it still affects the game.

Anas' work has been in vain, corruption is still happening in Ghana football - Kwabena Yeboah. SOURCE: Twitter/ @MGNewsGH @SWAG_Ghana

Source: Twitter

“There are people who think Anas has come to spoil our sport but even after the Number 12 exposé some of these things are still going on. It means his work has been in vain,” he said on Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“We knew our game was corrupt and rotten. We knew that some of the referees were pure criminals and holding teams to ransom.”

Anas' 2018 number 12 exposé revealed massive bribery and corruption in the game, with top football administrators and referees involved in the act.

Several official were banned from the sports including the then FA President, Kwasi Nyantakyi.

Despite the revelations from the investigative work of Anas, corruption persists after reports of a betting scandal on the final day of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Players of Ashantigold and Inter Allies as well as officials are under investigations following the 7-0 final day result of their match.

Inter Allies defender Hashim Musah, who scored two ridiculous own goals, has been at the center of attention since the game against Ashantigold.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh report, Inter Allies FC players Hashim Musah and Danso Wiredu Mensah have been invited to appear before a committee investigating the case of betting and alleged match fixing on Friday, July 23.

Hashim Musah is the defender who scored the two own goals while Danso Wiredu Mensah was the goalkeeper at post during the match-day 34 clash with AshantiGold.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement published on its website said they are opening the enquiry to find out about the disruption.

Source: Yen