Cristiano Ronaldo made it 111 strikes for the Portuguese national team during their 2-1 in over Ireland in World Cup qualifiers

The legend surpasses Ali Daei’s long time goal's record of 109 - the most in history of international football

Having smashed such astonishing record, Ronaldo has been presented with a Guinness World Record certificate

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed delight having received the Guinness World Record certificate for smashing the international goal’s record with his 111 tally, Latestly reports.

The Portuguese sensation is now the all-time men's international top scorer after netting a brace in Portugal's 2-1 win against Ireland on Wednesday, September 1.

Ronaldo's record-breaking moment came in the 89th minute as he scored Portugal's equalizer before going ahead to grab the winner in the 96th minute of the tie.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal. Photo: Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

Recall that the Portugal captain equalled Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals after scoring twice in Portugal's 2-2 draw against France in the Euro 2020 group stages earlier this summer, but has now surpassed the Iran legend.

He has been presented with the Guinness World Record certificate following that feat and Ronaldo has said it is good to be recognised as a record breaker.

He wrote on Instagram:

“Thank you to the Guiness World Records. Always good to be recognized as a world record breaker. Let’s keep trying to set the numbers even higher!”

Ronaldo is truly a record breaker

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's appetite for breaking records is growing as he continues to feature for club and country at the highest level of the game.

To start with, the 36-year-old is the most capped Portuguese player with 180 and is the only player that has scored against most international teams (45).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also the only player to score in 12 consecutive international tournaments (World Cup, Euros, Confederations Cup and Nations League).

Ronaldo is one game away from breaking Ilkay Casillas Champions League appearances (177) when he begins life at Manchester United.

CR7 is the highest goalscorer in the elite competition with 134 goals and a record of 42 assists playing for United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ronado set for Manchester United debut

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is on course to make his second Manchester United debut this weekend following his early departure from the Portugal camp.

The 2016 European champions came from a goal down to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier earlier this week.

Ronaldo scored both goals for his country towards the end of the fixture and in the process bagged a yellow card that ruled him out of their next encounter against Azerbaijan on September 7.

Source: Yen Newspaper