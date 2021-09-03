A lady, Karen De Sousa Pesse, said that she married early and divorced at the age of 20 to follow her dreams

Moving to a new country, Belgium, posed a big challenge but she pulled through as she worked and studied

Several years after moving to the foreign country, she now has two degrees and working for Microsoft

A young lady, Karen De Sousa Pesse, took to her LinkedIn page to narrate how she overcame a divorce when she was 20 years old.

After her divorce, Karen left her country and flew with €200 in her bank account to Belgium. In the foreign country, Karen struggled as the money her family supported her with was barely enough to pay her rent.

Karen is now successful in Belgium. Photo source: LinkedIn/Karen De Sousa Pesse

She had to trek

She had to rely on help from people before she could feed. To augment whatever she was getting from the house, Karen had to work every summer.

To save some money, she would walk 8km every day. Her hard work finally paid off as she graduated with a degree in nanotechnology.

The rewards came

That was not all, Karen also bagged a masters in material engineering. The biggest reward was that she got a job that took her around different countries of the world.

Karen’s success was recognised in Belgium as the foreign country honoured her as one of the 40 young people under 40 years old doing amazing things. She is now working with Microsoft.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to her post below:

Caroline Maria Mahler said:

"Reading through it made be become goosebumps. Inspiring and motivating story! Thanks a lot for sharing! You definitely earned where you are now and I wish you all the best for the future. You are such a strong woman and a role model - keep going!"

David DeCell said:

"Very inspiring! You have a few bright future ahead of you!"

Supreet Singh Manchanda said:

"Never give up. That’s magnificent. Great atititude, great aptitude and perseverance."

Lenette Deller said:

"Congratulations."

Dr. Henry said:

"Congratulations."

