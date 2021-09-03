Ghanaian sprinter, Benjamin Azamati, has been honoured by West Texas A&M Athletics for competing at the Tokyo Olympics

Ghanaian Olympian, Benjamin Azamati, has been honoured by the West Texas A&M Athletics, following his participation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old broke Ghana's long standing 100m record after clocking 9.97seconds to qualify for the Olympics.

In photos posted on Twitter by West Texas A&M Athletics, the athlete was presented with a plaque in recognition of his achievements.

Ghanaian Olympian Benjamin Azamati honoured by West Texas A&M Athletics. SOURCE: Twitter/ @benjaminazamati

"Tonight we honor Benjamin Azamati of West Texas A&M Track and Field and Cross Country for running in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Congratulations Benjamin!," wrote West Texas on their official Twitter handle.

Benjamin Azamati was one of Ghana's emerging stars at the Olympics, although, he missed out on the semi finals of the 100m race by just five seconds.

He, however, anchored as Ghana reached the finals of the 4X100m race for the first time in almost two decades.

"My genuine gratitude to West Texas A&M Athletics for honoring me, it brings more dedication and self-believe to my work as a student-athlete," he wrote on Twitter.

The national 100m record holder has received several positive reviews for his performances with Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif celebrating his new mark.

“Congratulations to Benjamin Azamati for his historic 9.97s run, which broke the 22-year-old national 100m record held by Leo Myles-Mills and also qualifying him for the Tokyo Olympics. Azamati’s background as a former school athlete and his remarkable rise to prominence, is the reason we want to revamp and pay more attention to inter-school competitions to be able to unearth and develop more of such talents for our country," wrote the Minister on Facebook.

