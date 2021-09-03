Ghana has started the World Cup qualifiers on a winning note

The Black Stars defeated Ethiopia 1-0 at the Cape Coast stadium

Ghana tops group G after the first round of games

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, started the 2022 World Cup with a hard fought victory over the Walia Ibex of Ethiopia on Friday night in Cape Coast.

Mubarak Wakaso's 37th minute strike separated the two sides on a cold night at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana.

Both sides started the game knowing a win will send them top of the table after Group G opponents South Africa and Zimbabwe played a goalless draw in Harare.

Black Stars beat Ethiopia to start World Cup qualifiers on a winning note. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

In a game that lacked chances, it was the Ethiopians, who controlled the early exchanges with some swift passing.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

However, Ghana captain Andre Ayew came close twice in the space of four minutes after some quick feet from his brother Jordan, who laid both passes to him.

Ghana were then forced into a first half change after Jeffrey Schlupp picked up an injury in the 25th minute, and was replaced by debutant Daniel Kofi-Kyereh.

With eight minutes to half time, Andy Yiadom found Mubarak Wakaso few meters away from the box, and the Shenzen FC man pulled one of his fiery shot with the Ethiopian goalie failing to grab.

The Black Stars went into the break with the lead.

Ghana chased an illusive second goal, creating chances from set pieces but it was Yaw Yeboah, who pulled a great save from the Ethiopian goalie.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh had a chance to make it two but unselfishly laid the ball to Andre Ayew who was slow to the ball.

The victory sends Ghana top of the table before their trip to Johannesburg for the match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, New Black Stars striker, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, is attracting massive attention from Ghanaian girls after photos of him in camp dropped on Twitter.

The striker joined the Ghana national team for the first time after receiving a call up from coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

In photos posted on Twitter by 3Sports and Sports images, female fans on Twitter have reacted, with some saying they have found their new crush.

Source: Yen.com.gh