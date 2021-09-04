TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms globally. It is known for its unique, short, and catchy visual content. Additionally, it is popular among teenagers and young adults. This can be confirmed from the over 10 million reviews about the app. So, if you just joined this social medium, you may need to know how the TikTok search option works.

TikTok app logo on the App Store. Photo: Jakub Porzycki

Source: Getty Images

TikTok offers excellent visual content, and its millions of users try to outdo themselves in terms of creativity. So, if you are looking for comical, dance, educational, motivational or just about any videos, TikTok is your best bet. Therefore, it is pertinent to know how to navigate through TikTok search to enjoy your preferred content.

How do I search for a user on TikTok?

There are different levels to searching on TikTok. You can do a TikTok search to:

Find a friend who is already on the app;

Find specific videos and contents on a particular subject matter;

Know what is trending on the app;

Know the best people to follow in terms of your preferred content.

So, "how do I search TikTok on my phone?" You might ask. Well, there are several ways to do a TikTok user search. They are explained below.

Tiktok search user by name

All you need to do in this method are:

Log into your TikTok app; Enter the name of the person you are looking for; Scroll through the search results and check the profiles to see if you find who you are looking for; Click the profile and follow the user when you find them to start conversing with them.

Search through a QR code

This method involves the use of a personalised QR code to locate a TikTok user. Therefore, it is essential to have the user's QR code on the ready. Once you have that, below are what to do:

Log into your account; Tap on the little human icon at the bottom of your app screen by the right; You will find the code on the top right corner of the new screen; Save the image on your phone; Search for the user by scanning this code, but then, ensure that the image of the code is in a square in the middle of the screen; You should see the user afterwards.

TikTok user search with phone number

You can search for a user in your contact list but do not know their username. Here's the guide:

Log into your TikTok app; Navigate to the “Me” icon; Tab on the human icon at the screen top on the left; Click on “Find Contacts;” Sync your phone's contacts with the app, and everybody on your contact list with a TikTok account will display; Toggle the “Follow” button to become friends with them.

TikTok logo in App Store displayed on a smartphone screen. Photo: Rafael Henrique

Source: Getty Images

Search through Facebook

Most TikTok users link their accounts to their Facebook to acquire more likes and followers. You can take advantage of this if you have friends on Facebook who you would love to follow on TikTok. Here is how to go about it:

Log into your TikTok app; Toggle the “Me” icon; Click on the human icon at the top corner on your left; Navigate to the “Find Facebook Friends” and click; You will find the usernames of some of your friends who have linked their accounts to Facebook; Follow them to become friends

How to search and use hashtags on TikTok

If you are already on other social media platforms, you must have heard and even used a hashtag. A hashtag is simply a short, catchy word or phrase that is unique for particular content. For example, it could be for religious, educational, entertainment, activism, and informational purposes.

How to search for hashtags

There are numerous hashtags, and they serve several purposes. First, hashtags are helpful if you are looking for something that catches your fancy on TikTok. Second, there are two ways through which you can search for content using hashtags, and they are explained below:

Using the search bar

If you choose to settle with this option, the following steps will guide you:

Log into your TikTok account; enter any hashtag of your choice into the search bar which is at the top of your app screen; You will see lots of content with that hashtag; Scroll through the search results and click on any content that interests you.

Using Discover

This is another method that works well which you might want to try out.

Log into your TikTok application;

Navigate to the bottom of your application;

You will find trending hashtags;

Check out the videos that appear and see if anyone interests you.

How to search TikTok for specific videos

Okay, you are looking for a particular video that has been buzzing online? Here are simple ways to go about finding it.

Log into your TikTok app; You will see a magnifier that looks like a square next to a “Discover” at the lower part of your app screen and tap it; Click on the search bar that appears at the top of your new app interface; Input your search and watch as several results pop up in the drop-down list; You can click on any of the results there or press enter to submit your search term. This will take you to all kinds of content about your search.

You can also use sounds to find videos that may interest you. Most visual contents have background sounds, and many people use the same sounds for reasons that may depend on popularity, personal likeness, and trends. So, if you want to try out this option, these are what to do:

Comedian Sarah Cooper's page displayed on the TikTok app. Photo: Drew Angerer

Source: Getty Images

Click on a specific video of your choice; Go to the bottom corner on the right side of the video; You will observe a rotating circle; Click on that circle; You will be directed to other visual contents that have made use of that particular sound. So, choose your preference.

How to search on TikTok PC

You may be trying not to get addicted to social media and have decided to delete most of the apps from your phone. To this end, you can still find trending videos using your computer; here is how:

Open TikTok's official website on your personal computer; Enter the username of the content creator; Tap on the profile that pops up; Scan to see if you find what you are looking for.

Can you search TikTok without an account?

Yes, you can. However, you can only watch the videos; you will not be allowed to like, comment, or share the videos unless you have an account. There is no viewing of live videos for you as well.

Alternatively, going to YouTube is another way to check out trending TikTok videos without an account. This is how to go about it:

Log into your YouTube account; Enter the popular search term for the content you are looking for; You will see related TikTok videos shared so far on the YouTube channel.

Why can't I search users on TikTok?

Several factors could be culpable if this has become your lamentations in recent times. This search glitch could be a result of bad network, server status, and outdated TikTok app. Nevertheless, you can resolve the issues with these options:

Update your app;

See if the problem persists when you use another account;

Filter your TikTok search differently;

Restart the app;

Reinstall the app;

Check that you have enabled all of TikTok's demand for permission;

Clear the cache or data on your TikTok app.

At this point, you must have learnt a thing or two about the relevance of doing your TikTok search correctly. Whether you own an account or not, it is essential to know how to effectively search on TikTok because it will help you get the contents that interest you the most.

