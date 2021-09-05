Himbo: what does it mean and is it the antidote to toxic masculinity?

You have heard of the term bimbo, but are you familiar with what a himbo is? In most cases, if you happen to be hot, dumb, and pure of heart, you may be regarded as a himbo. If a man's self-image is tied to his muscles, level of tan, and body hair distribution, he may be a himbo.

A photo of Hercules. Photo: @DisneyHercules

Source: Facebook

What is the difference between a himbo and a bimbo? Himbo is a derived term of a bimbo. The difference between the two is that himbo is a physically attractive man who lacks intelligence, the male equivalent of a bimbo. In contrast, a bimbo is a foolish person.

This is the famous difference between the two and is also how the media portrays them. However, some would argue differently, stating that a himbo and a bimbo are all the same.

Himbo meaning

What is a himbo? Generally, it is portrayed as a man who is conventionally handsome and muscular but might be considered stupid. In most cases, they are usually easy on the eyes but spend more time flexing than using their noggin.

The modern himbo isn't brainless, however. They might not be the sharpest and are often goofy, but their real charm lies in the fact that they are well-intentioned good guys. Of course, they are simple, but that's one thing that makes them desirable to most women.

Do himbos have to be beefy?

A true himbo must be beefy, kind, and stupid. So while they may not make you go weak in the knees with their intelligence and wit, they can keep you warm with their muscular arms and sweep you off your feet in one move.

Compared to the cold and detached Sherlock Holmes or Bruce Wayne types, it is no wonder himbos are most popular with the girls.

What is a female himbo called?

It used to be a bimbo. However, according to Michael Kimmel, who examines the himbo stereotype in his book Manhood in America: A Cultural History, there are two types of himbos.

Those designed for women, such as the model Fabio, and those designed for men, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone. The himbo of a man is known for his prowess, but the himbo of a woman is regarded for being friendlier and gentler.

Examples of himbo

Who are the best animated himbo characters? Below is a list of known himbos:

Fred - Scooby-Doo

Launchpad McQuack - DuckTales

Kronk - The Emperor's New Groove

David - Lilo & Stitch

Hercules

Goku - Dragon Ball

Bolin - Avatar: The Last Airbender

Val Hallen - Dexter's Laboratory

Kristoff - Frozen

Dave - Dave The Barbarian

Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove staying completely still on a wall. Photo: @The Emperor's New Groove

Source: Facebook

TV's all-time greatest include

Jason Stackhouse - True Blood

A.C. Slater - Saved by the Bell

Joey Russo - Blossom

Joey Tribbiani - Friends

Kyle Bradway - Party Down

Nate Archibald - Gossip Girl

Michael Kelso - That '70s Show

Vince D'Angelo - Will & Grace

Eric Matthews - Boy Meets World

Jordan Catalano - My So-Called Life

Is Kronk a himbo?

Kronk is a character in the Disney film The Emperor's New Groove. From his appearance is regarded as one who is strong but not violent or evil.

Is it good to be a himbo?

It is not a bad thing being a himbo considering the fact that they are very kind, have good deeds and are very trusting.

Is it true that himbos exist? Of course, they are, yet not all of them are foolish, as their meaning implies. On the contrary, they are quite endearing people to be around.

Yen.com.gh shared an article on the most powerful DC characters of all time. DC Comics is a well-known American comic book publisher that was formed in 1934. Over time, more and more characters have been created, each with its own unique story.

Since its creation, some DC Comic characters have remained on the screens, providing fans with satisfaction and a memorable experience at each exhibition. Furthermore, some of the most popular DC characters have met the expectations of their fans by demonstrating exceptional talents.

Source: Yen