Deputy Black Stars captain Richard Ofori says the game against South Africa is important to the players

According to the South Africa-based goalkeeper, the team wants to qualify to the World Cup

South Africa hosts Ghana in the second game of Group G on Monday

Ghana's first choice goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has disclosed how important the game against South Africa is to him and his teammates as they chase a World Cup ticket.

Ofori, who plies his trade in South Africa for Orlando Pirates, will be facing most of his teammates in the crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier on Monday.

In a pre-match conference, monitored by YEN.com.gh, the goalkeeper admitted the team's desire to return to the global stage after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

We want to go to the World Cup - South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"This game is very important not for only me but the entire nation. We know how Ghanaians love the game and how important it is to win this match. Because we want to go to the World Cup, that’s the stage that every player wants to play so it’s very important for the team and the Nation," said the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"I am going to face most of players that I know very well. I know their qualities, they are very good. But at the end of the day we need to show that we are Ghana and the most important are, we need to win," he added.

The West African powerhouse began the qualifiers with a hard-fought victory at home against the Walia Ibex of Ethiopia in Cape Coast.

Many fans have criticized the performance of the team despite the victory which sends them top of Group G.

Ghana is followed closely by South Africa, who were held by Zimbabwe in their opener in Harare.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, remains confident ahead of Ghana's crucial encounter against South Africa.

The coach has come under pressure after a lackluster performance against Ethiopia last Friday as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers began.

However, in a pre-match conference monitored by YEN.com.gh, the coach of the Black Stars revealed his team is ready for the battle ahead and not worried by the criticism from the first game.

Source: Yen