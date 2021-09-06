The crippled journalist, for the first time, used his electric wheel chair donated by Wakaso to run commentary

The Black Stars midfielder came to the aid of Johnson Antwi, following a documentary on the challenges faced by the commentator

On Friday, Johnson Antwi was allowed in the inner perimeter to run commentary

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A physically challenged journalist and commentator, Johnson Antwi, was for the first time allowed in the inner perimeter to run commentary of the game between Ghana and Ethiopia.

The journalist also came to the Cape Coast stadium in the new electric wheelchair donated by Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, the match winner against Ethiopia.

In a photo posted on Twitter by 442's Frank Darkwa, Johnson Antwi is seen doing his work in much comfort.

Lovely: Crippled commentator enjoys electric wheel chair donated by Wakaso during Ghana vs Ethiopia game. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @Blaqqkoffi

Source: Twitter

Johnson Antwi's story went viral after Tv3 sports journalist, Kelvin Owusu Ansah, documented his struggles in executing the job he loves the most during the game between Hearts and Kotoko in June.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The story grabbed the attention of Mubarak Wakaso, who donated the electric wheel chair and some cash to the journalist.

“I thank Media General for airing my story. Since then, it has impacted a lot on my life. I also thank Mubarak Wakasu, I am so grateful. I doff my heart for him and may God bless him in whatever he does,” Johnson Antwi told Tv3 during the presentation.

Meanwhile, luck struck for his guardian angel, Moubarak Wakaso, who netted Ghana's only goal in a difficult game against the Walia Ibex of Ethiopia last Friday.

The team traveled to Johannesburg on Saturday for the Group's top liner against South Africa.

Wakaso has received adulations for his kind gesture to Johnson Antwi.

"Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso donated an electronic wheelchair to Johnson Antwi, a sports journalist. Wakaso did not want this to be made public per Islamic conventions regarding acts of goodness. But the media has fired it out. God bless Wakaso," wrote Tophic, a sports journalist.

"God bless you as always. Wheelchair being used by Baggio was donated by the Black stars midfielder and was in full use during Ghana’s qualifier with Ethiopia," wrote LTF TV.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, has come to the aid of disabled Ghanaian football commentator, Johnson Antwi, after supporting him with an electronic wheelchair.

The story of Johnson Antwi, a crippled commentator was brought to light by Tv3 during the Super Two clash between Hearts and Kotoko in June.

In photos posted by Tv3 on Twitter, management of the station presented the items and the cash from Mubarak Wakaso to Johnson Antwi.

Source: Yen