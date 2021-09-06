Lionel Messi and his teammates were left shell-shocked after their Wolrd Cup qualifier against Brazil was cancelled

A Brazilian health official claimed that four players from Albicelsete based in England needed to quarantine for days

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was furious with the official as the match has been postponed until the end of the week

Lionel Messi was left furious after their 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was abandoned, Sport Bible.

The match was already five minutes old when a Brazilian health official stormed the pitch and asked the referee to stop the game.

The official claims four Argentine stars plying their trade in the Premier League had to quarantine before being allowed to play the game.

Lionel Messi was left furious with Brazilian official who cancelled their World Cup qualifier. Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA

However, the Argentine side had been in Brazil three days before kick-off of the game and Messi believes the official should have notified the team during this period before matchday.

Unfortunately, the game did not go on after the intervention of the health worker and Messi's conversation with the official was released by Mirror.

What Messi said

According to RMC Sport Messi told the official:

"We've been here for three days, we were waiting to play the match, why didn't you come earlier?

"This is a mess, we're off!"

What Argentine coach said

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni was also not happy with the turn of events as he slammed the Brazilian health official for interrupting the match.

"It makes me very sad.

"I am not looking for any culprit. If something happened or did not happen, it was not the time to make that intervention.

"It should have been a party for everyone, to enjoy the best players in the world. I would like the people of Argentina to understand that as a coach I have to defend my players.

"At no time were we notified that they couldn't play the match. We wanted to play the match, the Brazilian footballers too."

Brazil vs Argentina match cancelled

