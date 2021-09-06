Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Kingsley Kofi Kissi has graduated from a ministerial school

The goalkeeper last played for Angolan club Recreativo da Caala

He spent two season at Hearts of Oak between 2015 to 2017

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Kingsley Kofi Kissi, has found solace in the house of God after completing his ministerial education to become a pastor.

Kingsley Kissi, has not announced his exit from the sport, but took the opportunity t9o enrol in school after his stay with Angolan club, Recreativo da Caala ended.

The 26-year-old, posted photos of his graduation on his Facebook page as he expressed joy in successfully completing his education at the School of the Word as a minister.

Former Hearts goalkeeper turns pastor after graduating from ministerial school. SOURCE: Facebook/ Kingsley Kofi KissI

"I want to thank God for allowing me to be a part of his Kingdom worker's and also having a place to serve in his Kingdom... Today's week 22rd August 2021 was when I graduated for the School of the word as a minister of the word and I want to thank God so much for helping me go through all that in Jesus mighty name, Amen," he wrote on Facebook.

The lanky goalkeeper has been without a club since leaving Recreativo da Caala, according to transfermarkt.

Kingsley Kofi Kissi started his career with Hearts of Oak in Ghana in the 2015/16 season, and spent half of the campaign on loan at Inter Allies.

He later moved to Angola in 2017 to join Santa Rita CFC and after a season moved to rival club Desportivo da Huila.

In 2019, he joined Clube Recreativo da Caala but left during the COVID-19 pandemic.

