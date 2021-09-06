Owurayere Nanapani Arhin has admonished to-be couples to know each other well before getting married

According to her, leaders and counsellors must allow the singles to examine all body parts of their significant other before walking down the aisle

She however spoke against intercourse before marriage and said it was not a good practice

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Zylofon FM radio show host and marriage counsellor, Owurayere Nanapani Arhin, has advised to-be couples to examine each others' body parts well before saying "I do".

While speaking on her flagship Obeapapa show on Zylofon FM, the experienced marriage counsellor called on marriage counsellors, elders and pastors to allow to-be couples to check out each other well before marriage.

According to her, she was not asking to-be couples to jump into bed with each other but rather know their bodies well before they eventually exchange vows.

She said when this is done, it would cut down on divorces in the country and also let the couples know what they should expect in the marriage.

Meanwhile, the General overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has been spotted in a video prophesying about unrests in African country, Guinea.

While speaking in what looked like one of his church services on October 25, 2020, the man of God indicated that he saw some sort of political unrest in Guinea.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to him, the nation of Guinea was going to be thrown into a state of confusion after the country's general election.

Source: Yen.com.gh