Asamoah Gyan warns parody account claiming he missed 2010 penalty on purpose

Asamoah Gyan has sent a strong warning to fake accounts using his name on social media

One of such parody accounts claimed he missed the penalty at the 2010 World Cup to spite his ex-girlfriend

Asamoah Gyan has called on the public to disregard such posts

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has sent a strong warning to fake accounts portraying to be him and feeding his followers with false information on social media.

One of such accounts wrote on Twitter that he missed the penalty during the 2010 World Cup to spite his ex-girlfriend.

The legendary forward reacted furiously, and has asked anybody with information about the Twitter account to report to his manager, Samuel Anim Addo.

Asamoah Gyan sends strong warning to fake account claiming he missed 2010 penalty on purpose. SOURCE: Twitter/ @FIFAcom @ASAMOAH_GYAN3

Source: Twitter

"Disregard this fake and criminal page portraying my image as my official Twitter handle. My account is duly verified . Pls take note and deal with that faceless person accordingly as criminal, anyone with info about him should alert my manager Samuel Anim Addo to take action," he wrote on Twitter.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Asamoah Gyan's Twitter account has been verified and he insists he never posted such a thing.

The parody account wrote, "I intentionally missed the penalty because of my ex. I wanted to break her heart."

The post was made on Monday, September 6, 2021 by the imposter.

Asamoah Gyan missed a crucial penalty that would have sent Ghana to the semi final of the World Cup in 2010, leaving several fans disappointed and unforgiving.

The country's all time leading scorer has not allowed the situation to affect him as four years later, he led Ghana to the World Cup again.

Gyan remains the all time leading scorer at the World Cup by an Africa player.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, remains adamant at hanging his boots, insisting he is young and has a lot to give to the game despite calls for him to retire.

The legendary Ghanaian footballer returned home after over a decade of football abroad to join Legon Cities in the Premier League, but struggled with fitness and injuries.

In an interview with Tv3 Sports, the 35-year-old revealed he feels young and is focused on getting back to his best.

Source: Yen.com.gh