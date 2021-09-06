Deadliest plane crash: 10 worst air accidents in history (deaths and incident)

In the words of statisticians, "flying is the safest way to travel," but then, a plane crash is a recurring challenge in the aerial setup. Unfortunately, some of the most tragic disasters in history are attributable to the 'safest' travel industry. Hence, humanity might as well agree that no matter how much we try to protect ourselves from mishaps, no one can be 100% sure that things won't step out of line.

Although several planes have plummeted, leading to the death of innocent souls, some of the accidents are more fatal than the others. What also makes some of these crashes more painful is the loss of some icons in the process. So, what are these fatal accidents, and how did they happen?

Deadliest plane crash in history

Different faults or issues cause most of the aerial disasters ever recorded. Some of these are construction equipment, mechanical and electrical cases, poor weather conditions, and poor communication between the plane and control tower.

However, this is not to say that some pilots are not to be blamed sometimes. So, check out some of the most highest-ranking tragedies ever recorded in the aerial industry below.

1. Tenerife airport disaster - 583 deaths

What is the deadliest plane crash in history? The Tenerife airport disaster is the implicated culprit. It happened between two passenger-filled jets, operating KLM Flight 4805 and Pan Am Flight 1736. The collision occurred at Tenerife, Spain, on the 27th of March, 1977.

A terrorist attack occurred at Canaria Airport, resulting in congestion of the airport. This congestion caused flights to divert to Los Rodeos while some planes also parked on the runway. In addition, the presence of dense fog further complicated the situation as it reduced visibility within the airport.

The disaster resulted when the KLM captain initiated a takeoff, supposing the runway to be cleared. Instead, his plane collided with the Pan Am about to leave onto the taxiway. A fire insured and the accident was so fatal that over 583 deaths were recorded, with 61 people injured and only 61 left as survivors.

2. Japan Airlines Flight 123 - 520 deaths

This accident was very disastrous as it caused the death of over 520 passengers. The flight was domestic from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Osaka International Airport, Japan, scheduled for the 12th of August, 1985.

However, after an in-flight structural failure due to improper maintenance, rapid decompression occurred, causing destruction of control systems and the inevitable accident on Osutaka Ridge, near Mount Osutaka.

3. Iran Air Flight 655 - 290 deaths

On the 3rd of July, 1988, the Iran Air Flight accident occurred due to a misunderstanding. The USS Vincennes, located at the Persian Gulf, shot down the Iran Air Airbus A300 headed for Tehran. The United States carried out this act because of a misunderstanding in communication and the ongoing Iraq-Iran war. Over 290 passengers died as a result.

4. United Airlines Flight 93 - 246 deaths

Terrorists hijacked four US aircraft in the 11th of September 2001 attacks. These aircraft were American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175, American Airlines Flight 77, and United Airlines Flight 93. Of these four, only the United Airlines Flight 93 failed to reach the intended target of the terrorist group.

The domestic scheduled passenger flight headed for San Francisco International Airport in California crashed, killing forty-four persons, the four Al-Quaeda terrorists inclusive. The crew tried to regain control of the plane but to no avail.

So, where did the fourth plane crash on 9/11? It crashed onto a field near the Diamond T. Mine, a coal strip mine in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, Pennsylvania, US. There were no survivors as all 246 passengers died.

5. Eastern Air Lines Flight 66 - 113 deaths

What is the deadliest plane crash in US history? It was the Eastern Air Lines Flight 66's accident. The flight was a regular domestic flight from New Orleans to New York City. Unfortunately, the plane had 124 people on board on the 24th of June, 1975. Due to a microburst, a wind shear ensured that caused the death of 113 travellers.

6. Alaska Airlines Flight 1866 crash - 111 deaths

What is the second deadliest plane crash in US history? It would not be inappropriate to mention the Alaska Airlines Flight 1866 crash. The accident occurred on the 4th of September, 1971. The jet had a total of 111 people that all died when it crashed into a mountain in Chilkat Range near Juneau, Alaska.

7. Wisconsin plane crash - 7 deaths

If you were wondering, which Stax artist died in a plane crash in 1967? Well, it was Otis Redding, a legend in the world of soul music. The incident that claimed the music star's life and six other men occurred on the 10th of December, 1967.

The musicians were going to Madison when disaster struck as the plane crashed onto a small lake three miles short of the runway. The only survivor of the accident was trumpeter Ben Cauley.

8. Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash - 6 deaths

This incident which happened on the 20th of October, 1977, resulted from an error created by the pilot. The plane, Convair CV-240, was almost at its destination (near Baton Rouge) before it crashed at Gillsburg, Mississippi, in the US.

Six persons met their unplanned end of the 26 passengers on board the plane (two crew members and 24 passengers). This accident would have been preventable if the pilot had ensured fuel sufficiency before take off.

9. Buddy Holly plane crash - 4 deaths

The Beechcraft Bonanza crash, which happened on the 3rd of February, 1959, was a thorough tragedy. The accident claimed the lives of all four persons who boarded that flight, including the American rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and "The Big Bopper" J. P. Richardson.

The plane headed for Hector Airport, North Dakota, crashed near Clear Lake because the pilot was not certified. He lost control of the plane due to instrument meteorological conditions. The event was so tragic that it was later termed The day the music died.

10. 2008 South Carolina Learjet 60 crash - 4 deaths

This accident is also known as the Travis Barker plane crash. Travis wasn't the owner of the flight corporation, but he quickly became famous because of the six occupants (two crew members and four passengers) onboard the Learjet 60 on that day. Unfortunately, only Travis and jockey Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein survived, leaving four people dead.

The incident happened on the 19th of September, 2008. Before the plane took off from the runway, a tire blew out, sparks from the explosion created fire, and the plane soon saw itself engulfed by the flames.

Indeed, the advent of aviation technology has its advantages; it has revolutionised the world like never before, as unimaginable distance could be covered in split seconds. However, caution should be exercised continually to prevent sending innocent persons to early graves through needless plane crash incidents today.

