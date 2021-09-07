Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has started training after returning from injury

The Arsenal midfielder picked up an injury during pre-season in a friendly against Chelsea

Partey is in line for Arsenal's EPL clash against Norwich on Saturday

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, has started full training after recovering from an injury that has kept him out for two months, missing the first three games of the season.

The midfield dynamo's return is seen as huge boost for the Gunners following their disastrous start to the English Premier League season.

In photos posted by Arsenal on their official website, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars vice captain is seen training in full gear.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey starts training after fully recovering from injury.

"The first-team squad were hard at it in training as they continued their build-up to Saturday's game against Norwich. Our club photographer was there and sent back these exclusive images," wrote Arsenal.

Thomas Partey is expected to make his first appearance of the season on Saturday, when Arsenal host Norwich City at the Emirates.

The London giants have struggled without the former Atletico Madrid man, losing all three opening games of the new Premier League season.

The 28-year-old is an integral member of under-fire manager, Mikel Arteta's team and will be expected to provide the steel needed by the club to rescue their campaign.

The Ghana international was having a great pre-season before his injury against Chelsea in a friendly at the Emirates.

Arsenal started the season with defeat to Premier League newcomers Brentford before a Lukaku-inspired performance saw them lose to Chelsea.

And just before the international break, Arsenal were torn apart by English champions Manchester City at the Etihad after losing 5-0.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, deputy Ghana captain and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, will miss the first three weeks of the season due to an injury he sustained during the pre-season friendly against Chelsea.

The 28-year-old is expected to miss the games against Brentford and Chelsea, when the Premier League begins this weekend.

Arsenal FC confirmed the Ghana international will be out for three weeks.

