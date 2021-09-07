Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has tied the knot with his girlfriend

He married his sweetheart Zainab Mohammed in Kumasi on Sunday

The Black Stars B player will rejoin his teammates for pre-season after a brief honeymoon

Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu, has married longtime girlfriend Zainab Mohammed, in a beautiful Islamic wedding on Sunday.

The Black Stars B player settled down with his girlfriend in a colourful ceremony in Kumasi, with friends, family and teammates in attendance.

In photos posted on Twitter by the midfield dynamo, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mudasiru thanked everyone as he begins a new chapter in his life.

Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu marries girlfriend in colourful Islamic wedding.

Source: Twitter

"Thank you all for being part of the beginning of a new chapter in our lives . Your thoughts, support, prayers and good wishes made our day a memorable one. May Allah in his infinite mercies bless you all - Mr & Mrs Salifu," wrote the midfielder on Twitter.

Executive chairman of Asante Kotoko Dr Kwame Kyei and some members of the playing body attended the wedding at the Ahodwo School Park.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors, wished the player well on his new journey with his wife.

"Man is stiff but good-looking!! Congratulations to the newest groom in the family, Mudasiru Salifu and his pretty bride Zainab Mohammed. Keep your wishes coming...," wrote he club on Twitter.

Mudasiru Salifu has been an important member of the Asante Kotoko team, helping the club finish second in last season's Ghana Premier League.

He also played a key role as the Kumasi-based giants reached the quarter final of the MTN FA Cup, only to lose to Berekum Chelsea on penalties.

The 24-year-old is also a part of the Black Stars B team, who are preparing ahead of the next Championship of African Nations qualifiers.

He is expected to join his Asante Kotoko teammates after a brief honeymoon.

Source: Yen.com.gh