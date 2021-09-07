Treble winning Hasaacas Ladies paid a courtesy call on Ghana's first lady

The team presented the three trophies won last season to Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Hasaacas Ladies are preparing for the CAF Women's Champions League later this year

National Women's league champions, Hasaacas Ladies, presented the three trophies they won last season to Ghana's first lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Hasaacas Ladies made the country proud after winning the WAFU Zone B women's champions league to grab one of the tickets to the main competition later this year.

In photos posted on Twitter by journalist Dada Oliseh, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team met the First Lady at her office in Accra to make the presentation.

WAFU Champions Hasaacas Ladies presents trophies to first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo. SOURCE: Twitter/ @dadaoliseh

The President's wife, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo was welcomed the team and encouraged them to continue lifting the flag of Ghana high.

The team made up of management members, the technical bench and players promised to make Ghana proud when they compete in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League slated for Egypt later this year.

Hasaacas Ladies are preparing for the tournament after a short break following their success in Ivory Coast.

Coach Yussif Basigi and his girls are expected to be in top form before their journey to Egypt.

The Ghanaian giants and Nigeria side River Angels will represent West Africa, and will be joined by two teams from each zones for the tournament.

The Western giants won the Women's League, the FA Cup and the WAFU Zone B league last season and success in Egypt will make it an unprecedented four titles in a season for the club.

The GFA, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Sports Ministry have all pledged their support for Hasaacas Ladies.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's Women Premier League Champions, Hasaacas Ladies, have just won the maiden edition of the Wafu Zone B Women's Champions League qualifier.

They beat their counterparts from Nigeria, Rivers Angels 3-1 to secure the first ever title on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Stade Champroux.

The victory will feel special as the Ladies lost their first game in the tourney to Rivers Angels and rallied to the finals with wins over AS Police from Niger Read, and Union Sportive des Forces Armees from Burkina Faso.

