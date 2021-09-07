Task Manager Mac: how to open, force quit and utilize the activity monitor

Every Windows user knows that the task manager is the solution when their computer is frozen or hanging. It allows you to see all the information about your computer at once and make all the necessary changes. This feature is also available for mac users, although it goes by a different name. Are you looking for Task Manager Mac?

What is the equivalent of Task Manager on Mac? On Mac computers, the task manager is known as the Activity Monitor. It delivers the same premise but operates in a slightly different way from its counterpart.

The Activity Monitor will help you improve your Mac’s performance, fix slow apps, and keep most computer issues at bay. If you are looking for a definitive guide on how to use the task manager, look no further.

How to open the Activity Monitor

Before you can learn how to use it, you first have to know how to open task manager on Mac. There are several ways to access this functionality that are quite different from what you may see on your Windows device. There are two ways to go about this.

1. Using Finder

To open the Activity Monitor on your Mac, you can use Finder. This process is slightly longer than other versions but is easy to remember. It involves the following steps:

Open 'Finder' Select 'Applications' Choose 'Utilities' Double click on the "Activity Monitor" icon (the pulse icon)

2. Use Spotlight

You can also use Spotlight to get to the Task Manager for Mac faster. All you have to do is:

Click the magnifier icon in the top right corner or press Command + Space Type Activity Monitor Hit the Enter key

How to force quit in Mac?

If you are used to a Windows device, you know what to press when you have issues. However, the same technique will not work on a Macbook. So, what is Ctrl Alt Del on a Mac? For a Windows device, this shortcut can be used to open the Task Manager. Unfortunately, no shortcut automatically opens the task manager on Mac.

However, there is a shortcut that can be used to force quit an application, which is one of the functions of the Task Manager. For the Mac Task Manager shortcut:

Press the Command-Option-Escape shortcut. This will bring up the Force Quit utility. When it comes up, select the app you want to close and click on the blue button in the corner.

Using the Mac Activity Monitor

When you open up your Mac Activity Monitor that was developed by , you will see that it is divided into several sections. The sections include CPU, Memory, Energy, Disk, Network, and Cache. You can choose which section you want to view by clicking on it.

1. CPU

The Task Manager Mac opens up on the CPU tab by default. On this tab, you can see what is consuming what amount of your Mac’s CPU power. It shows this in the form of percentages and also displays the time the app has been up and running. This also works for apps that are running in the background.

If you find an app that is not running correctly or is not responding, you can click on the name of that process and then click the X button in the toolbar.

2. Memory

In the Memory tab, you can see the exact amount of Random Access Memory (RAM) consumed by each process. Having enough RAM is vital for your computer to perform correctly. Conversely, not having enough RAM causes your computer to be slow and hang all the time.

This Mac Task Manager tab lets you see which processes are consuming a lot of memory so that you can shut them down.

3. Energy

The Energy tab lets you see how applications are consuming your battery. When you are trying to consume energy, this tab can show you the percentages being consumed by software so that you can shut down the ones that are using too much. It comes in handy when you are looking to extend your battery life.

The energy tab displays the following details about the app in question and how it is consuming energy.

Energy impact - measures the current energy consumption of the app. The lower the better.

12hr power: shows how the app has affected the energy in the last 12 hours.

App Nap: shows whether this feature is active for that app

Graphics card: lets you know whether the app requires a high performance graphics card

Preventing sleep: whether the app is preventing your Mac from going to sleep.

4. Disk

The Disk tab is where you can find all the processes interacting with your hard drive and rewriting data on it. On this tab, you will be able to spot any harmful processes that may try to corrupt your device and quit them.

5. Network

Lastly, the Network tab shows the data that has been sent (uploaded) and received (downloaded) by the apps you are using on your computer. It also has a menu that you can switch to show either packets or data depending on what you want to view.

Are you curious about how you can use Task Manager Mac to manage your Mac? The Activity Monitor is used to track which applications are using which resources and deal with them as you wish. You can also use it to force quit applications.

