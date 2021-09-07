Ghanaian teen sensation, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, has opted to represent England at the U-20 level

The 18-year-old scored on his debut for the young three lions in a friendly on Monday

England U-20 defeated their counterparts 6-1 at the St Georges Park

English-born Ghanaian, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, has chosen to play for the European country over the nation of his parents, Ghana, after making his debut on Monday.

The 18-year-old Crystal Palace winger scored as England U-20 thrashed Romania 6-1 in a friendly at the St Georges on Monday.

In photos posted on the English FA's Twitter handle, sighted by YEN.com.gh, an excited Rak-Sakyi is seen celebrating his goal for the hosts.

Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi represents England at youth level. SOURCE: Twitter/ @England @CPFC

Rak-Sakyi, who made his Crystal Palace debut on the opening day of the Premier League against Chelsea, scored his side's sixth goal in the 6-1 win.

The young lions started the game in strong fashion, with Clinton Mola and James McAtee giving them the lead before half time.

They extended the lead after the break, when Joe Gelhardt made it 3-0, but the Romanians pulled one back through Darius Ghindovean.

But the rampant English U-20 side restored their three goal lead after Jensen Weir netted with fifteen minutes remaining.

Joe Gelhardt scored again, before Jesurun Rak-Sakyi crowned the game with a delightful strike.

Although he has represented England at the youth level, he is eligible to play for Ghana in future through his parents.

He started his career in London with Chelsea, but later moved to Crystal Palace, where he signed his first professional contract in July.

The teen sensation is seen as one for the future for Patrick Vieira's team. He is in contention for Palace's team ahead of the game against Tottenham on Saturday.

