Ex-Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu charges current players to improve their game

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has urged players of the Black Stars to improve their game

The Black Stars have been criticized for their poor performances in the World Cup qualifiers

Ghana lost to South Africa on Monday in Group G of the qualifiers

Former Black Stars midfield dynamo, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has urged the current Black Stars players to improve their game after a poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

After a win and a defeat, fans of the national team have not been happy with Ghana's performance with many calling for the sacking of head coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

But, Agyemang Badu, who retired from international football in December 2020, in an interview with Ahomka FM, sent a message to the current team.

"The current Black Stars players should up their game a bit and they should know the difference between national team and club. For qualifiers, you might go and play on a bad pitch and u need to adjust yourself," said the midfielder.

Although, he retired at just 30, the former Udinese star made 78 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring eleven games.

He has been involved in several AFCON and World Cup qualifiers, and played at the FIFA World Cup in 2014. Agyemang Badu insists the players need to know the difference in playing the qualifiers and a major tournament.

These days Agyemang Badu plays in China for Qingdao F.C.

The Black Stars now lie second in Group G of the qualifiers following the defeat to South Africa.

They are followed by Ethiopia, who defeated Zimbabwe on Tuesday to go level on points with Ghana.

The Black Stars will engage Zimbabwe in a double header qualifier next month as the pursuit of a ticket to Qatar 2022 continues.

