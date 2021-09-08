Zenith Bank Ghana makes GHC500,000 donation to national teams

Zenith Bank has donated GHC500,000 to the national football teams

This is response to the Ministry's quest for support for the national team

The GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have budgeted an amount of $25M to support the national teams

Zenith Bank, has heeded to the President's call for the corporate world to support the Black Stars and other national teams by donating GHC500,000.

The leadership of the Bank met the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, to make the donation.

In photos posted on Twitter by the Sports Ministry, MD/CEO of Zenith Bank, Mr Akindele Ogunranti presented the cheque to the GFA and the Sports Minister.

"The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif in a short ceremony at his office in Accra, received an amount of Ghc 500, 000.00 Ghana cedis cheque from the management of Zenith Bank led by the MD/CEO Mr Akindele Ogunranti," wrote the Ministry on Twitter.

Earlier this year, President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo met with the Minister and the FA chairman to plan on how to support the national teams ahead of their respective competition.

It was announced that the team will need an amount of $25 million to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars lost to South Africa on Monday in their second Group G 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The senior national team will return for the next national assignment in October to play Zimbabwe.

The Black Queens will play the Super Falcons on Nigeria later this year in the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the Black Princesses and the other youth teams have been in camp for some weeks now.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, head coach of the senior national team, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has blamed his team's poor second half performance for the defeat against South Africa.

The Black Stars lost to the Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium, following a late strike from South Africa forward, Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

In a post match interview by the coach, monitored by YEN.com.gh, C.K Akonnor admits he was satisfied with the first half performance but added the second half was poor from his players.

