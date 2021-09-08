The current Black Stars players are stingy - Fan laments in video

A fan of the Black Stars has labelled the players as stingy

The fan, who goes by the name Mohammed says he travelled from Kumasi to Accra to see off the players before their trip to South Africa

According to Mohammed Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and Afriyie Acquah should be recalled to the team because of their generosity

A fan of the senior national team, the Black Stars, has labelled the current players as stingy, after traveling from Kumasi to Accra to see them off before their trip to South Africa.

According to the fan, who goes by the name Mohammed, the current squad aren't friendly and do not engage fans.

In a video posted on Twitter by GHANASoccernet, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mohammed hilariously threw shades at the players as they departed for Johannesburg.

"You are in the media and you know you have some players who like you," he told Wallace of Asempa FM. "But these crop of players they won't even laugh with you," he added with a stern face.

"They won't even smile with you. They won't give you even 1 cedi. Call back Afriyie Acquah and Boakye Yiadom, they are the ones that can give us something," he continued.

"My name is Mohammed and I am a football fan. I came to see them off from Kumasi, but wasted my money."

Mohammed, wants the coach to recall Richard Boakye Yiadom and Afriyie Acquah, who he describes as generous.

The Black Stars returned from South Africa on Tuesday after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to the Bafana Bafana on Monday.

The loss means Ghana drops to second place on the table before next month's double header against Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are hoping to make a return to the global stage after missing Russia 2018 despite appearing at the competition from 2006 to 2014.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has said it will be disastrous if the Black Stars failed to finish top of Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana dropped to second place after a 1-0 defeat to South Africa, who go top after two round of games in the Group. Ethiopia and Zimbabwe follow in third and four position.

In an interview with Ahomka FM, monitored by YEN.com.gh, Agyemang Badu, who now plies his trade in China revealed that the Black Stars have enough quality to qualify from Group G.

