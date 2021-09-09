Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah says the team has washrooms for players now

Before he took over as the club's CEO, there were no washrooms for the players

Coach Mariano Baretto had blasted the team for not having such basic amenities

The Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has finally cleared the air on the controversial washroom issue at the club.

According to Mr Amponsah, the club had no washrooms for players when he took over but management under his leadership have fixed that problem.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, disclosed in an interview with Starr FM's Nana Aba Anamoah, that it was not true that the club had no place of convenience as stated by coach Mariano Baretto.

We didn't have washrooms for the players when I took over - Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC

Source: Twitter

"When I took over, the players didn't have washrooms but we have that now," he said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Portuguese coach Mariano Baretto had blasted the club for not having washrooms and other facilities needed to run a big team like Kotoko.

He went on to say the club is just big in name but lacked a lot as a top modern football team.

"For a big club like Kotoko, I can't fathom how our players come to training and have to go to toilet and urinate in the bush,” Baretto said on Nhyira FM.

Coach Mariano Baretto has returned to his native, Portugal, and he is yet to return for the start of pre-season at Asante Kotoko.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the Porcupine Warriors are going in for former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, a news Nana Yaw Amponsah couldn't confirm nor deny.

"I can't confirm or deny. I don't want to go into that but if at any point in time Kwesi Appiah wants to come to Kotoko, the doors are opened," he told Nana Aba.

Asante Kotoko are hoping for a better campaign in the upcoming season after finishing the 2021/22 season without a trophy.

Nana Yaw Amponsah has been given a three year mandate to run the club and turn them into one of the best on the continent.

The new Ghana Premier League season begins on October 29, 2021.

The FA is expected to release the fixtures for the new campaign in the coming weeks.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed that players of the club receive between GHC 2,000 to GHC 5,000 per month as salaries.

Many players have left the Ghana Premier League because of the meagre wages, but the CEO of Kotoko, insists their players are well paid.

In an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM, the former Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant spoke about the players welfare.

Source: Yen