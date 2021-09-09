A Nigerian lady caused a huge stir on social media as she marked her 7th wedding anniversary to her husband especially

The lady who is a realtor surprised her husband with a new car, describing it as her token of love to him

Nigerians have gushed about the lady's act with many tagging her the ideal wife material as they celebrated the beautiful couple

To celebrate her wedding anniversary, a Nigerian lady treated her husband to a huge surprise not common in this clime.

The lady identified as Adeyemi Holubunmy Crown gifted him a brand new car. The couple have been married for 7 years and celebrated it in style.

The woman described her hubby as the best Photo Credit: Adeyemi Holubunmy Crown

In a Facebook post on Monday, September 6, the woman penned a short touching message as she shared snaps of herself presenting the car gift to the hubby.

She said the gift is a token of her love

Adeyemi praised her husband as she described him as the best.

The lady said the car gift is a token of her love for the hubby named Crown Kay Amos.

She wrote:

"This is just a TOKEN of My Love for you. I love you so much dear and nothing can change that.

"Crown Kay Amos you are the BEST."

The couple who are realtors by profession looked dapper in their all-white attire.

Nigerians describe the lady as wife material

Ella Firstlady Firstlady commented:

"Congratulations mama.... More of these to come in Jesus name amen . Daddy, you will continue to be the head and not the tail "

Kemmy Kayode said:

"Happy anniversary to you two, may your lovestory be evergreen. Madam, you do well, thanks for replying my gender well for a change 1001% wife material "

Olagbemiro Akinmerese Funmilayo

"Happy wedding anniversary Mr & Mrs Crown.....God continually bless and preserve your beautiful home. Have a blast fam "

Iroanya Chinelo

"What Queen Mother Adeyemi Holubunmy Crown cannot do doesn't exist.

"Mama, you won a trophy as a good thing from the Lord . I celebrate your mighty Grace."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a woman had surprised her husband with PS5 and other gifts on his birthday.

In the cute video that was shared on Instagram by @shapeslagos1, the woman ushered her husband into a room filled with goodies.

Confetti rained on the man as he stepped inside the room. The man who seemed to be celebrating his birthday gave his beautiful wife a tight hug. He was led to the gifts waiting for him including the PS5.

He couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the PS5 and he gave the love of his life another hug for being so sweet.

