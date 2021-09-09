Bayer Leverkusen defender, Jeremie Frimpong, has opted to play for Holland

The 20-year-old was born to Ghanaian parents in Holland

He has played for the Dutch youth national teams

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong, has chosen to play for the Netherlands in international football, despite having an African heritage.

The 20-year-old currently plays his football for German side, Bayer Leverkusen, after leaving Celtic in January 2021.

In an interview with De Telegraf, the former Manchester City academy player revealed that he wants to represent the country of his birth.

“I was born in the Netherlands, so for me, it’s simple: I want to play for Oranje. The big Oranje," he told De Telegraf.

Although he was born in Holland, Frimpong left Amsterdam at a very young age to England, where he joined Manchester City.

His Dutch is not perfect, but he insists he is ready to learn and perfect the language.

“But I can understand it. Hopefully, I will learn some useful words at Jong Oranje in the coming time," added the exciting full back.

Frimpong is rated one of the best right backs at his age, having made a huge rise from Manchester City to Celtic and now Bayer Leverkusen.

At Manchester City, the then teenager struggled to break into Pep Guardiola's team and had to leave for Celtic for over half a million pounds.

He established himself as the best right back in Neil Lennon's team but could not reject a mouthwatering offer from 2001 UEFA Champions League finalist, Bayer Leverkusen, in the winter transfer widow.

He becomes the latest player with Ghanaian heritage to ditch the Black Stars after Kelvin Yeboah picked Italy over Ghana and Jamie Leweling of Germany.

The Ghana Football Association have been working around the clock to persuade Ghanaian players born abroad to play for the Black Stars.

Source: Yen Newspaper