Controversial social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has picked former Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Polo over six time Ballon d'or winner and Argentina forward Lionel Messi.

A Plus, known in real life as, Kwame Asare Obeng, also named his top three footballers of all time with the Ghanaian just behind Pele and Maradona.

In a post on his Facebook wall, A Plus, explained his statement and believes Polo deserves more credit.

“Mohammed Polo was better than Lionel Messi,” A Plus wrote with an old picture of Polo.

“The only reason why you'll argue is because the Gama films set up by Kwame Nkrumah to keep records of great Ghanaians and events was sold for 1 dollar. Tapes containing our history and movies were thrown out to be destroyed by rain and sun.

“Ghana!!! Tweaa!! Anyway, the best footballers of all time are Pele, Diego Maradona and Mohammed Polo.”

Mohammed Polo was the star of Ghanaian and Africa football in the early 70's to the late 80's, playing for clubs in Ghana and abroad.

Polo is famously known for his days with Accra Hearts of Oak, where he scored 145 goals in 232 games.

He earned big money move to the United Arab Emirates to join Al Wasl before returning to rejoining Hearts of Oak.

Nicknamed the dribbling magician, Polo also played for FC 105 Libreville, Shell FC and Great Olympics.

He scored 20 goals for Ghana in 54 games and was a member of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winning team. In 1975, he was named Ghana's player of the year.

