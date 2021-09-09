Ghana coach, C.K Akonnor, is trending for warning a striker to score against S.A

Striker Kwame Opoku was called to the touchline by the coach who was threatening the player to get a goal

Ghana lost the game to South Africa 1-0 at the FNB Stadium

Head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has popped up on the trending list in Ghana for warning a striker to score in the game against South Africa.

Akonnor is seen ushering strong words at the striker, as Ghana laboured in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Johannesburg.

In a video posted on Twitter by Evans Gyamerah Antwi, the coach swore at striker Kwame Opoku, telling him to make sure he scores.

Video of C.K Akonnor warning striker to score against S.A pops up after loss. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ashesgyamera @ghanafaofficial @blaqkoffi

Source: Twitter

He said in local Ghanaian language, Twi, "I swear, score or else..."

The video has seen many reacting with some followers of the Black Stars calling for the coach to be investigated.

Kweku Ahenkrah wrote, "Oh nooooooo. CK, no! This is highly unacceptable. Come to think of it, he didn't tweak tactics to play to Kwame Poku's strengths when he came on. I am beginning to think he sets him up to fail to justify his impending exclusion in subsequent matches. This must be investigated."

Senior journalist, Godfred Akoto Boao wrote, "Ah!!!! Easiest piece of lip reading ever. Awurade Nyame!!."

"Shame on him, he should speak like this to any of the Ayews anka he go see. We say our players disrespect the local coaches in the vein the local coaches disrespect the seemingly local/local players," wrote senior Gid.

The Black Stars have dropped to second place on the Group G table of the qualifiers on the continent.

The defeat to South Africa has also seen fans calling for the sacking of the former Ghana captain, following two uninspiring performances during the international break.

Ghana will next face Zimbabwe in a home and away affair before preparations for next year's Africa Cup of Nations also begin.

The West African giants have not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982, and will be chasing a fifth title in Cameroon 2022.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has joined calls for Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, to be sacked after the defeat to South Africa.

The outspoken politician says the decision to sack the coach has delayed, insisting a radical approach is needed at the top hierarchy of Ghana football.

In an interview with Starr FM, Nii Lante believes the blame is being shifted away from the coach just for people to get their players into the team.

