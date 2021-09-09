Date Rush couples that found love and are still together

People find love in different ways. For some, love comes in unexpected ways, while others find love through arrangements. Date Rush TV3 found a way for single men and ladies to find love through a reality show.

Date Rush gives bachelors and bachelorettes looking for love a chance to meet their soul mates. The show presents one guy with ten ladies to choose one who he’s compatible with. Ladies interested in dating the guy compete on who gets to win his heart, whereas those who lack interest leave it to those who want a chance with the guy.

The Date Rush show has run for five seasons, with its most recent season being Date Rush Season 5. After Date Rush 2020, the organizers, hosts, and sponsors decided to switch it up and include Viewer’s Choice Awards. The new addition was to make the show more exciting and engaging to its viewers.

Date Rush today is currently not airing as they wrapped up on Season 5. However, they will make announcements on auditions for participants and how to join Date Rush as they prepare for Date Rush season 6.

Date Rush couples who are currently together

At the show's end, participants and viewers hope to get power couples who will have a happy ever after. But as you can guess, not every team from the show stands the heat of dating and being in a relationship.

However, some couples have stood the test of time and made their relationships last with hopes of moving to the next level. Here is a list of Date Rush couples who are still together and in love.

1. Dzato and Grace

They were the power couple of Date Rush Season 5. Both Dzato and Grace came to the show hoping to find their significant other, and that’s what they got at the end of the show’s season. On top of being a perfect match, they won the Best Couple of the Season award and, as a result, won the grand prize of a sponsored trip to Dubai.

The couple has had no dramas or scandals ever since they got together. Instead, they share lovely pictures of themselves chilling together and attending events. The pictures and videos display how much they are in love as they enjoy each other's company.

2. Bebelino and Sandra

Amidst a group of people, there are those famous for having controversy. Well, Bebelino and Sandra were those people during the Dare Rush Reunion. They were always a point of discussion and eventually became winners of the Controversial Couple of the Year for Date rush.

Their love has withstood all the dramas and challenges they have faced. At some point, Sandra stood up to fight for their relationship when other ladies wanted her man. She warned Bella to stay away from Bebelino through an Instagram comment on Bella’s post.

Bebelino and Sandra are doing well as a couple, and it’s believed they’re living together as a couple since they share videos and photos almost every day.

3. Desmond and Jennifer

The two contestants of Date Rush settled on each other. They’ve sustained their relationship and moved it well to the next level. Desmond is serious about finding love and doesn’t take the union with Jennifer for granted.

Viewers of Date Rush Season 5 thought the couple deserved to be Date Rush's Best Couple of the season, as their relationship was drama-free. But, unfortunately, the title was worn by Dzato and Grace. Their relationship is going on smoothly, and they're hoping to move it a notch higher since Desmond has already met Jennifer's family.

4. Phillip and Candybel

Philip appeared three times on the Date Rush Season 5 before he could get a date. Finally, he got lucky in his last appearance and found a date with Candybel. Both of them are gorgeous and look even better together.

They proceeded with the union but experienced minor difficulties while together. However, they resolved the issue and are working on the relationship privately. The couple is still together but doesn’t share their relationship on social media since they want privacy in their relationship.

5. Bismark and Fatima

Fatima on Date Rush chose Bismark as her lover, and the two have since proved how much of a match they are. Their recent social media photos showed nothing but the love they have for each other. However, Gal Dem Boss Fatima left her fans in suspense with photos captioned "Save the date."

Their fans are undoubtedly waiting for a big announcement from the Date Rush couple. Nonetheless, they are happy. Bismark and Fatima’s relationship is soaring, and they are still in love.

6. Kingsley and Ellen

The half Nigerian and half Ghanaian bachelor left the Date Rush show with the beautiful Ellen. Kingsley connected more with Ellen as compared to the other four ladies he had to choose from. Interestingly, they are both singers.

Ellen announced they were moving to the next level, and things were going on well for them. The couple recently released a song together as they are both musicians. They seem happy together, and it doesn't look like they will break up anytime soon.

7. Benjamin and Anita

Anita found the right man to spoil her with money and gifts. After choosing her, Benjamin showered Anita with dollars and gifted her a gold necklace to prove he cares and is also a lover boy. The two have had misunderstandings because of other ladies on the Date Rush show but moved past them for the sake of their union.

On Date Rush Reunion, Benjamin and Anita said they are back together and getting better for them. The couple also said their relationship is moving to the next level, and fans can't wait to see how their relationship will turn out.

Ali and Shemima were considered a power couple for the Date Rush show, but unfortunately, it ended in tears. The couple broke up in August 2021, with Shemima claiming Ali was dating another lady before coming to Date Rush. She added the lady kept threatening her to leave Ali and get her own man. This led to her announcing her breakup with Ali.

These amazing Date Rush couples have proved that you can find love in arranged settings like TV shows. They are enjoying life together and expressing their love for each other in different ways. All of them are hoping to move the relationships to the next level despite the little challenges they face.

