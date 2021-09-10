Better roads call for higher road tolls - Roads Ministry to Ghanaians

The government has announced that Ghanaians should expect to pay higher road tolls if they want better roads

Deputy Roads Minister, Stephen Pambiin Jalulah, said elsewhere, people driving saloon cars pay as much as GH¢5 as toll

He asked how good roads will be constructed if Ghanaians are not willing to pay this much as road toll

Accra - Motorists have over the years been paying road tolls to the Roads Ministry as a form of levy for using roads.

These tolls reportedly are used to construct other roads and also maintain some very bad roads in hard-to-reach areas.

Despite years of paying road tolls, most of the roads in some parts of the country are in very deplorable condition especially, during rainy seasons.

In view of this, the government has announced that Ghanaians should expect to pay more road tolls for proper road infrastructure in the country.

According to a report filed by Joynews, this charge comes as the government began exploring other means of raising funds to finance other road projects.

The Ministry says this has become necessary as the Road Fund continues to grow to lean against the huge need for road infrastructure.

Deputy Roads Minister, Stephen Pambiin Jalulah, says Ghanaians must be ready to pay more if they want better roads.

According to Jalulah, if you go elsewhere, people driving saloon cars pay as much as GH¢5 as toll, unlike the GH¢ 0.50p that is being charged in Ghana.

He, however, quizzed how good roads will be constructed if Ghanaians are not willing to pay this much as road toll.

“In Ghana, we pay ¢0.50 per saloon car. If you go elsewhere they pay almost ¢5. Everybody wants good roads but if you are not willing to pay the right tolls, how do we raise the money?” he quizzed.

