Ghanaian singer and multiple award winner, King Promise, has disclosed the extent of the relationship between him and Chelsea football star, Hakim Ziyech.

The afro pop singer met Hakim Ziyech in London last month during his stay in England to promote his music.

In an interview with Citi FM, King Promise said he is friends with Ziyech and the Moroccan loves listening to his works.

Ziyech is not Ghanaian but loves my music - King Promise opens up on relationship with Chelsea star. SOURCE: Twitter/ @IamKingPromise @Chelsea

“Yeah. [Ziyech] is my boy and he plays for Chelsea as well. I have a few football friends, a lot of them, maybe,” he told Citi FM. .

“Ziyech is not even Ghanaian but he loves my music, he’s been to my sessions when I’m in the UK, he just comes to chill. It’s all good vibes I guess.”

Hakim Ziyech visited King Promise in one of his studio sessions in London as the Moroccan jammed to the artist's songs.

King Promise is friends to several football stars and has been seen in the company of Chelsea stars Callum Hudson-Odoi and Antonio Rudiger.

When Hudson-Odoi arrived in the country inn June, he spent most of his time with the singer.

The CCTV hitmaker is currently promoting his new song with UK rapper Headie One, Ring My Line.

Meanwhile, Hakim Ziyech is hoping to be the man for the Blues this season after an explosive start to the English Premier League.

Chelsea have been in top form, winning the European Super League, right at the start of the season.

They currently sit fourth on the English Premier League table and will host Aston Villa on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian singer and songwriter, King Promise, is marking a career milestone as his song has debuted on the Official UK Afrobeats chart.

The MOG Beatz-produced 'Ring My Line', featuring Headie One, made its first appearance on the chart at number 7.

In a post on Instagram, Promise celebrated his new achievement. King Promise; Singer's song 'Ring My Line' debuts on UK's Official Afrobeats Chart.

