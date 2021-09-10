Samuel Boadu: Meet Ghana's Guardiola, the coach, ex-footballer and husband

Samuel Boadu has just won the double with Hearts of Oak

The former Medeama SC coach had an active playing career before retiring in 2008

He recently married his his longtime girlfriend Felicia Apimpanta

Not many coaches in the history of Ghana Football have been able to complete a successful double in a short amount of time than Samuel Boadu, Hearts' Pep Guardiola.

Having joined the Phobians midway through last season, the charismatic Boadu turned the fortunes of a crestfallen Hearts of Oak, and led them to the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup title.

YEN.com.gh looks at where it all started for Samuel Boadu, his path from playing to becoming one of the best managers in Ghana.

Early Life

Born some 35 years ago in Kumasi, Samuel Boadu like any young man growing up in the outskirts of Tepa had love for sports. But the Phobian knew he had life in football, playing during elementary school days at Adum Presby.

After passing his Basic Education Certificate Exams, he gained admission at the Kumasi High School.

Although he was brilliant in school, he still found ways of merging his education with football.

At Kumasi High, he successfully passed his SSCE before gaining admission to Kumasi Polytechnic.

Educational Level

He has a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Purchasing and Supply.

Playing career

In the early 2000's, Samuel Boadu decided to pursue his football career, starting at Tema-based Ghapoha. He was a rock solid defender and it even shows in his career as a coach, having one of the best defensive records. '

He later moved to Berekum Chelsea, where he spent two season and spent four years at Prestea Minestars.

His only move abroad was in neighbouring Burkina Faso, where he played for ASFA Yenega. His career was short, ending in 2008 because of an injury.

Managerial job

After a brief football career, Samuel Boadu decided to start his managerial job. He began coaching at Fantomas FC, and then moved to FC Porto in Ghana. He also had spells at Honeymoon FC, Latex FC and Shooting Stars.

It was at Division One side Asokwa Deportivo that he caught the attention of two times FA Cup winners Medeama. He spent three season at the Tarkwa based club and when Hearts were in crisis, they went in for him.

He won his two major titles with the club this season.

At the national team level, he managed the Ghana U-15 team and is currently the assistant coach of the U-20 team.

Marriage

He married his longtime sweetheart, Felicia Apimpanta, in Kumasi last month. The wedding was the first to be broadcasted on a Ghanaian television station by a sports personality.

Awards

He was named coach of the year at the Ghana Premier League awards. He has also won numerous coach of the month awards.

