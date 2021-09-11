Black Stars midfielder Yaw Yeboah has been named player of the month in Poland

The Ghana international has been in fine form in the month of August

He received the award after scoring two goals and providing an assist

Ghanaian midfielder, Yaw Yeboah, has been awarded the best player for the month of August in the Polish topflight league, following his blistering form.

The former Ghana U-23 captain beat Mikael Ishak, Marcin Cebula, Mateusz Mak, Erik Exposito, and Kristopher Vida. Damian Warchoł, Pelle, Fabian Piasecki and Pedro Tiba to the award.

The Polish Ekstraklasa confirmed the former Manchester City starlet as best for the month of August on their Twitter page, sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah named Player of the Month in Poland. SOURCE: Twitter/ @WislaKrakowSA @_Ekstraklasa

"Midfielder Yaw Yeboah has been awarded in August! Player of Wisla Krakow. The player of the month at PKO BP #Ekstraklasa. congratulations," wrote the Polish League.

Yeboah reacted to his award, and thanked the players that voted for him as he promises to do more for Wisla Krakow.

"Hi, this is Yaw Yeboah of Wisla Krakow, I want to thank all the players that voted for me," he said in a video. "I'm happy to receive this award. It means a lot to me and I am so happy to receive the award. I want to tell our fans I will do everything to show my skills on the pitch," he added.

The 24-year-old has been in outstanding form for his club, Wisla Krakow, inspiring them to third place on the league table after six games.

Yeboah scored two goals, including a Pukasz goal of the year contender, in the match against Górnik Leczna in August. He also has an assist to his credit.

His goal against Gornik got the whole world talking with FIFA and other top media applauding the player's wizardry.

Yeboah earned a Black Stars call up for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa. He played in both games as Ghana won and lost to Ethiopia and South Africa respectively.

